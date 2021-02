Meristem Securities on how Nigeria’s cement giants performed amid COVID-19 crisis

BUA Cement reported a 16.3 per cent rise in its profit after tax in 2020. Recently, Lafarge Africa announced moves to divest 35 per cent of its shareholding in Continental Blue Investment Ghana, while Dangote Cement said it had completed the first tranche of its share buy-back programme. Oluwaseun Arambada, Senior Analyst at Meristem Securities joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Feb 03 2021 | 14:31:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)