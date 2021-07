Nigeria’s total debt stock was 33.1 trillion naira as at the first quarter of 2021 and according to the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework, new borrowings totaling about15 trillion naira is expected between 2022 and 2024. The document also has an oil price benchmark of $57 a barrel for the year 2022 and projects an average inflation rate of 13 per cent. Chamberlain Peterside, CEO of Xcellon Capital Advisors joins CNBC Africa for more.