MTN CEO talks dividend suspension amid COVID-19 uncertainty, asset realisation programme

MTN has delivered a strong set of results, benefiting from increased digital demand. Following its intention to focus on its pan-African operations, MTN has introduced a revised strategy termed ‘Ambition 2025’. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the results and to talk strategy going forward is Ralph Mupita, CEO at MTN.

Wed Mar 10 2021 | 19:23:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)