MTN warns of service disruption in Nigeria due to rising insecurity

ABUJA, June 15 (Reuters) – MTN’s service in Nigeria could be disrupted as a result of rising insecurity in different parts of the country, the local unit of South Africa’s telecoms group said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Jon Boyle) (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions – https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

