Naspers reports 23% jump in FY group revenue Naspers reported a jump in earnings that the group called the strongest to-date. Group Chief Financial Officer, Basil Sgourdos joins CNBC Africa to break down the numbers.

Mon Jun 21 2021 | 10:45:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)

