NESG outlines four priority areas to unlock growth in Nigeria

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group says Nigeria need to work on four key priorities namely, the macroeconomic stability, human capital development; holistic sectorial reforms, and policy and regulatory consistencies, to boost private sector investment which is central to Nigeria’s recovery efforts in 2021. Wilson Erumebor, Senior Economist at the NESG joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Feb 02 2021 | 14:25:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)