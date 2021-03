Newly-crowned Miss Rwanda hopes to use platform to empower women

Grace Ingabire was on last weekend crowned Miss Rwanda 2021 in a competitive beauty pageant that saw 21 girls make it to the boot camp. Ingabire wants to use Miss Rwanda as a platform to promote change, particularly through dance. She sat down with CNBC Africa’s Julius Bizimungu to share how she plans to do that.

Fri Mar 26 2021 | 15:02:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)