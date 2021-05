NGX All-Share Index YTD loss widens, down 5%



Sell-offs across major banking stocks drove bearish sentiments at Nigeria’s equities market on Tuesday. Muktar Mohammed, Analyst at Assar Investment speaks to CNBC Africa on how the equities market performed today and highlights the stocks that moved the market. PUBLISHED: Wed, 26 May 2021 14:26:18 GMT

