Nigeria bets on gas with $10bn NLNG train 7 project

Oil prices have been on the rise this quarter with Brent reaching an over two-year high on Monday. Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari, flagged off the construction of the ten-billion-dollar Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas train 7 project that aims to harness the over 600 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves in the country. Uchenna Minnis, Managing Director of Howard Minnis Asset Management joins CNBC Africa for more.