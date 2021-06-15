Nigeria considering excise tax on telecoms airtime charges -budget director

ABUJA, June 15 (Reuters) – Nigeria is considering introducing an excise tax on telecoms airtime charges, the federal budget director said on Tuesday at a World Bank event where the need for the government to raise additional revenues was discussed.

“Last year, we found that 51 countries in Africa have excise on airtime charges, so we are looking at that as well as an area (to tax),” said Ben Akabueze, Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Jon Boyle)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions – https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html