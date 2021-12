Nigeria eyes diplomacy to resolve Omicron travel restrictions

ABUJA, Dec 13 (Reuters) – Nigeria is taking diplomatic steps to try to reverse travel bans placed on it by some countries that have added the West African state to their COVID-19 “red lists”, Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika said on Monday.

Sirika on Sunday said he had recommended that Argentina, Britain, Canada and Saudi Arabia be placed on a COVID-19 “red list,” which would entail a ban on flights, in retaliation for similar restrictions imposed on Nigeria by those countries.

Britain was the first country to announce such a move, which Nigeria has described as unjust and unfair.

Several others have restricted the movement of people from some African nations since the Omicron variant was first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong. It has since spread to at least 57 countries.