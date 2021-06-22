Share Nigeria moves to resolve tax disputes faster The Federal High Court of Nigeria recently issued practice direction as part of efforts to resolve tax related issues as regards the Federal Inland Revenue Service. The document signed by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, came into effect on June the 1st 2021. To make sense of how this document will help Nigeria resolve tax dispute expeditiously, CNBC Africa spoke with the Co-Regional Managing Partner for Africa at Andersen, Olaleye Adebiyi. Tue, 22 Jun 2021 11:47:53 GMT

Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent. Sign up here.