Share

Nigeria rakes $4bn from Eurobond auction

Nigeria raised $4 billion in its latest Eurobond issue on Tuesday to fund the 2020 budget deficit. Meanwhile, the Debt Management Office is conducting a bond auction today with a view to raise 150 billion naira in the local debt market. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of Bonds Trading at UBA, joins CNBC Africa to discuss developments in Nigeria's fixed income market.

Wed, 22 Sep 2021 14:26:42 GMT