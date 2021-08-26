Share

Nigeria: Stop rate for one-year T-Bills drops further

About 307 billion naira worth of notes were sold at Wednesday's treasury bills auction, compared to the 157 billion naira offered. Meanwhile, the auction results show a further reduction in the stop rates of the one-year treasury bills to 6.8 per cent. Also, strong second-quarter data shows renewed pace of economic growth for Nigeria, so what does this mean for the markets going forward? Egie Akpata, Director at UCML Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.

