Nigeria to raise NI150bn in May bond auction



Nigeria is looking to raise 150 billion naira split across three tenors at its May bond auction today. Bukky Aregbesola, Head of Fixed Income at Access Bank spoke with CNBC Africa on what to expect from the auction. PUBLISHED: Wed, 19 May 2021 11:49:04 GMT

