Nigerian equities Month to Date performance down 1.9%

The local equities bourse in Nigeria has started the second week in December on a positive note, but that has failed to lift the Month to Date performance from the negative 1.9 per cent. However, Year to Date Performance slowed to 5.3 per cent from the 5.4 per cent close last week. Muktar Mohammed, Analyst at Assar Investments, joins CNBC Africa to discuss the market sentiments.

Tue, 14 Dec 2021 14:40:10 GMT