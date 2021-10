Share

Nigerian equities up 1.5% as week winds down

The 4th quarter is up to a good start as the equities market gained 1.5 per cent this week, moving the year-to-date returns to positive territory. Ayodeji Ebo, the Head, Retail Investment at Chapel Hill Denham, joins CNBC Africa to discuss the dynamics at play.

Fri, 08 Oct 2021 14:16:21 GMT