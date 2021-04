One month after its commencement, the ‘Naira for Dollar’ policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria has led to positive accretion to the FX reserve which rose to 34.85 billion dollars as of the first of April. As the first full trading week of the month winds down, Bankole Odusanya, the Head of Fixed Income Trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more.

PUBLISHED: Fri, 09 Apr 2021 14:18:41 GMT