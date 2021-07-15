Nigerian senate approves finalised petroleum overhaul bill

ABUJA, July 15 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s senate approved a reconciled version of a bill on Thursday aimed at attracting billions in investment to its ageing oil sector, capping a two-decade bid for reforms, just as investors begin to look beyond fossil fuels.

The overhaul governs all aspects of petroleum in Africa’s largest oil exporter – from oil drilling to gasoline prices, and now faces one final hurdle – house approval – before it can go to President Muhammadu Buhari for signature into law.

Each parliamentary chamber passed the bill this month, but approved different amendments, which required harmonisation between lawmakers from the two chambers.

While the order paper was not yet available in the house, both chambers were expected to vote as soon as it arrives.