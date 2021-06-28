logo
Share

Nigeria’s debt portfolio hits 33.1 trillion naira in Q1

Nigeria’s total debt portfolio rose to 33.1 trillion naira in the first quarter for the year with external debt at 37.67 per cent while domestic debt was at 62.33 per cent. Fitch Ratings says it expects Nigeria’s debt-to-revenue ratio to reach 395 per cent by 2022. Meanwhile, the landing cost of Premium Motor Spirit imported into Nigeria surged over 60 per cent between December 2020 to 231-naira 98 kobo per litre as of mid-June this year. Johnson Chukwu, Managing Director and CEO of Cowry Asset Management joins CNBC Africa for more.

Mon, 28 Jun 2021 11:55:19 GMT

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update

Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.