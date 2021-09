Share

Nigeria’s parliament passes medium-term expenditure framework for 2022 to 2024

Nigeria’s parliament has passed the medium-term expenditure framework for 2022 to 2024, pegging the oil benchmark for next year’s budget at $57 a barrel. The legislature also estimated crude oil production at 1.88 million barrels per day and an exchange rate of 410 naira to a dollar. Moses Hammed, Investment Analyst joins CNBC Africa for more.

Thu, 23 Sep 2021 12:05:03 GMT