Nigeria’s President Buhari appoints new service chiefs

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed new Service Chiefs following public outcry over the state of insecurity in the country. Dennis Amachree, CEO of Zoomlens Security Solutions joins CNBC Africa to discuss what the overhaul in the leadership of Nigeria’s security forces could mean for the country’s fight against insecurity.

Wed Jan 27 2021 | 11:49:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)