No change in market dynamics since last T-bills auction

Traders at UBA say they don’t expect rates to be any different from the previous auction, as the Central Bank of Nigeria goes to the market to conduct a primary market auction valued at 150 billion naira today. Dumebi Udegbunam, a Fixed Income Trader at UBA, joins CNBC Africa for a wrap on trading activities at the fixed income market.

Thu, 11 Nov 2021 09:55:55 GMT