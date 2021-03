NSIA partners Morocco’s OCP & key stakeholders to develop $1.4bn fertilizer plant

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, the OCP of Morocco, and key operators in the Nigerian oil and gas value chain have executed five agreements in Morocco to create a clear path for the second phase of the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative. In the first phase of the project, $1.4 billion will be invested to build a fertiliser plant in Akwa Ibom state. Managing Director and CEO of NSIA, Uche Orji joins CNBC Africa for more.

