Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment as WTO chief is a proud moment for Africans, says Paul Batibonak

The World Trade Organisation unanimously confirmed Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Monday as the first woman, first African in history to lead the organization. The Nigerian economist is expected will take the job on March 1. What does her appointment mean for Africa? Career Diplomat, Paul Batibonak, joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Feb 16 2021 | 17:04:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)