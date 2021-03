Old Mutual CEO explains decision to pay dividend despite COVID-19 challenges

Old Mutual is the latest insurance company to release their results. The company’s headline earnings took a knock of 51 per cent due to the drop in sales during the Covid-19 Pandemic. But they still declared a dividend of 35 cents per ordinary share. This is despite the prediction of a 3rd and 4th Covid-19 wave. Old Mutual CEO, Iain Williamson joins CNBC Africa for more.

Tue Mar 23 2021 | 11:12:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)