Share Omnia delivers full-year earnings surge Omnia has reported a 154 per cent jump in headline earnings per share for the year ended March. This is from the prior comparable period. Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the chemicals group continued its delivery of essential services. Omnia has returned over R1 billion to shareholders through dividends. Omnia CEO, Seelan Gobalsamyjoins CNBC Africa for more. Tue, 22 Jun 2021 16:51:37 GMT

