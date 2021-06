One Financial Services on the stocks to watch in June Nigeria’s equities market has gained over 1.2 per cent this week. But which stocks are driving activities on the local bourse? Joining CNBC Africa for more is Moses Hammed, Research Analyst at Investment One Financial Services.

Fri Jun 11 2021 | 14:35:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time) Fri Jun 11 2021 | 14:35:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)

Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent. Sign up here.