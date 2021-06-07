Open Educational Resource: An enabler or a disadvantage to Edtech Africa is fast embracing Edtech. More companies join the race to become the number one providers of online education. In this episode of Edtech Monday, the panel dissects the future of open educational resources in Africa. Does open licensing of study materials offer greater returns to companies and their students, or is it an obstacle?

Mon Jun 07 2021 | 18:27:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time) Mon Jun 07 2021 | 18:27:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)

