Share

Opening Ceremony of the 10th Practical Nigerian Content

It’s the 2021 edition of the Practical Nigerian Content, the tenth in the series by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, from Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital. this year’s edition is coming a few months after the decade long petroleum industry act came to life, after almost 20 years.

Tue, 21 Dec 2021 09:36:06 GMT