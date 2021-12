Share

Peace Hyde in conversation with President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo

The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo has been named the 2021 African of the Year by CNBC Africa, and grace the cover of the December/January issue of FORBES Africa. In this special episode of Forbes TV, he is interviewed here by Peace Hyde, West Africa correspondent for the magazine.

Thu, 09 Dec 2021 13:25:22 GMT