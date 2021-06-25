Police clear central Paris of hundreds of protesting migrants

PARIS, June 25 (Reuters) – French police on Friday herded onto buses hundreds of migrants who 24 hours earlier had pitched tents in front of the Paris City Hall to protest lack of accommodation.

There were no incidents as the migrants were cleared. But Yann Manzi, co-founder of the group Utopia 56 which organised the action, said they would come back if no viable solution is found.

“All the persons evacuated stay in touch with us and if they are put back in the street, we’ll start again with our actions”, Manzi said.

A similar operation was organised on the Paris City Hall forecourt on 1 September last year.