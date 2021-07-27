Share

Post-analysis: Nigeria’s MPC holds all policy parameters constant

In an anticipated move, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to retain all policy parameters. But surprisingly the Central Bank governor also announced plans to discontinue the sales of FX to Bureau de Change Operators with immediate effect. CNBC Africa’s Wole Famurewa discussed these developments with Bismarck Rewane; CEO, Financial Derivatives, and member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, Emmanuel Odiaka CEO of ECOB Capital and Lourens Harmse head of Africa trading at Rand Merchant Bank.

Tue, 27 Jul 2021 14:38:21 GMT