Power outage hits South Africa’s coal export terminal at Richard’s Bay

CAPE TOWN, Aug 13 (Reuters) – A power outage in South Africa’s main coal export terminal Richards Bay has forced state-owned logistics monopoly firm Transnet to delay offloading of trains for 10 hours, the company said on Friday.

“The outage meant that the Richards Bay Coal Terminal was unable to offload trains for approximately 10 hours, resulting in a 50% wagon capacity for Friday’s production plan,” the freight logistics group said in a statement.

Africa’s most industrialised economy faces regular power outages as it struggles to generate enough electricity to keep the lights on, affecting mining and other large businesses relying heavily on the country’s only power utility Eskom.

These companies, especially coal miners, are further completely dependent on Transnet’s rail freight infrastructure for evacuation, transportation and off-loading.