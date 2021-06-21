Share PPC reports 94% plunge in headline earnings due to COVID-19 PPC’s headline earnings per share plunged 94 per cent for the year ended March. This is compared to the same period a year ago. The cement maker’s results took a knock due to hyper-inflation in Zimbabwe and a depreciation of the Zimbabwean dollar against the rand. PPC CEO, Roland van Wijnen joins CNBC Africa for more. Mon Jun 21 2021 | 3:59:02 PM

