Pre-MPC Panel Analysis: Central Bank of Nigeria holds fourth MPC meeting of 2021

Nigeria’s economy managed to continue its slow progression recording a 0.51 per cent growth in the first quarter of the year, we are still awaiting the release of the second quarter GDP figures. However, inflationary pressure is still a concern, although Nigeria witnessed some moderation in the month of June to 17.75 per cent. The general consensus from analysts we have spoken to is that the committee will maintain the status quo and keep its monetary policy rate at 11.5 per cent, but are we in for a surprise? Bismarck Rewane; CEO, Financial Derivatives, and member of the presidential Economic Advisory Council, Emmanuel Odiaka CEO of ECOB Capital and Lourens Harmse, Head of Africa Trading at Rand Merchant Bank join CNBC Africa to explore what to expect from today’s announcement.

Tue, 27 Jul 2021 14:25:59 GMT