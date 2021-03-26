Proposed amendments to Regulation 28: What you should know

National Treasury has proposed amendments to regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act. The Act limits the extent to which retirement funds may invest in particular assets or asset classes. One of the amendments include, The overall investment in infrastructure across all asset categories may not exceed 45 per cent in respect of domestic exposure and an additional limit of 10 per cent in respect of the rest of Africa. But could this be the solution to South Africa’s ailing economy? David Moore, Head of Alternatives at Alexander Forbes Investments and Tanya van Lill, CEO, Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association join CNBC Africa to give insight.

