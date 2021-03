RCL’s earnings up 12%, driven by group’s sugar & baking businesses

RCL Foods has reported a 12 per cent climb in headline earnings per share year-on-year, for the six months ended December. Positive contributors were the Sugar, Baking and Vector Logistics segments. The chicken division’s performance was negatively impacted. CNBC Africa’s Zinathi Gquma spoke with Miles Dally, CEO at RCL Foods.

Mon Mar 01 2021 | 19:07:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)