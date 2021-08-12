Redressing the multibillion-dollar fashion rental industry | CNBC International
Sustainability is in style, and the fashion industry is taking note. CNBC Make It’s Karen Gilchrist speaks to husband-and-wife Raena Lim and Chris Halim, co-founders of Style Theory, about how their fashion rental start-up is redressing flaws in the fashion industry.
-----
Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM
Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz
Like our Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational
Follow us on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/CNBCi
Thu, 12 Aug 2021 11:00:31 GMT