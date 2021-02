Rockefeller Foundation on the private sector’s role in closing the health inequality gap

Just 100 days after the Rockefeller Foundation committed $1 billion over three years to help drive a more inclusive and sustainable global recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, the foundation has announced an initial $35 million to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 testing and vaccines in Africa. William Asiko, Managing Director and Head of The Rockefeller Foundation’s Africa Regional Office joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri Feb 12 2021 | 12:24:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)