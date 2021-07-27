Rwanda allocates $7mn towards consumables to boost hands-on skills

The Government of Rwanda announced plans to streamline policies and introducing incentives to aid its elaborate plan to increase the uptake of Technical and Vocational Education and Training courses. More over, it has allocated about Rwf7.1 billion for Technical and Vocational Education and Training in the current fiscal year (2021/2022), a 50 per cent increase from the previous year as it moves to address the shortage of these practical training materials. James Gashumba, Vice Chancellor at Rwanda Polytechnic joins CNBC Africa for more.