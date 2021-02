Rwanda Central Bank: Financial sector remains stable despite COVID-19 crisis

The National Bank of Rwanda has said the country’s financial sector remains sound and stable despite the novel Coronavirus pandemic. However, credit risk and capital strength remain a key concern. CNBC Africa’s Julius Bizimungu spoke to Peace Uwase, Director of the Financial Stability Department of the Central Bank of Rwanda for more.

