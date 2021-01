Rwanda passes revised investment code to attract foreign investment

In a bid to become a financial hub in Africa, Rwanda has adopted four critical laws, including the revised investment code that seeks to attract more foreign direct investment into the country. CNBC Africa spoke to the Chief Operating Officer at the Rwanda Finance Limited, Hortense Mudenge for more.

Tue Jan 26 2021 | 23:04:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)