Rwanda seeks to become a medical tourism destination

Rwanda’s leading state-owned healthcare provider, King Faisal Hospital, is currently undergoing a massive upgrade that will see the facility add more bed capacity and specialized services. The hospital wants to become a regional hospital. Dr. Edgar Kalimba, Deputy CEO of King Faisal Hospital joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed Jan 27 2021 | 14:51:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)