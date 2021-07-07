Rwanda tin output could be hit by lockdown rules – ITA

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) – Tin production from Rwanda has slowed due to restrictions forcing businesses to operate at 50% of their workforce in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus infections, the International Tin Association (ITA) said.

Tin concentrates production in Rwanda, which has averaged 200 tonnes a month this year, could be halved in the short term as it did in the first lockdown last year, the association said.

Rwanda mandated a curfew from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. and ordered all offices, including government offices, to close from July 1 for two weeks in eight districts and the capital Kigali.

Rwanda’s tin output fell 25% to 1,700 tonnes of tin concentrates in 2020 due to the impact of coronavirus, the ITA said. The country accounts for about 0.6% of global concentrates output and 0.1% of global refined production.