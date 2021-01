Rwanda’s coffee export revenue fell by 11%, here’s why

According to figures from the National Agricultural Export Development Board, Rwanda’s coffee export volume reduced by 6 per cent while revenues went down by over 11 per cent to $7.6 million. CNBC Africa spoke with Gilbert Gatali, Chairperson of Coffee Exporters and Processors Association in Rwanda on this and expectations they have towards the AfCFTA.

Fri Jan 29 2021 | 12:08:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)