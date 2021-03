Rwanda’s GDP drops by 3.4% as COVID-19 takes its toll

Rwanda’s GDP in 2020 decreased by 3.4 per cent compared to the previous year. This is according to the latest figures from the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda. CNBC Africa spoke to the Deputy Director General of the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda, Ivan Murenzi, for more.

Wed Mar 24 2021 | 10:03:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)