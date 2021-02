Rwanda’s plan to become a financial hub gains momentum

Momentum is building towards realising the full establishment of the Kigali International Financial Centre, with the newly formed Rwanda Finance Board of Directors, holding its first meeting last week. CNBC Africa spoke to the Board Director at the Rwanda Finance Limited, Umulinga Karangwa, for more.

Fri Feb 12 2021 | 10:07:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time)