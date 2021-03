SA organisations accelerate & lead digital transformation

The Dell Technologies Digital Transformation Index analyses digital transformation progress of mid-to large-sized companies across the world. The study has found that 79 per cent of South African organisations have fast-tracked some digital transformation programs this year. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the latest report is Doug Woolley, Managing Director at Dell Technologies South Africa.

