SA Unrest: ‘We will extinguish the fires that are raging’ – Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined measures to stabilize the country amid violent protests and looting in the trade hubs of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. He called on South Africans to unite in defense of the nation’s constitutional democracy.

Mon, 19 Jul 2021 10:19:03 GMT